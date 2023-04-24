HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.03 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Media

Investor Relations

Bevin Maguire

Sean Meakim

(704) 654-7023

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

