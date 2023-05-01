NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofGatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos” or the “Company”) (: GATO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Gatos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 3, 2023, Gatos filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that “[o]n March 31, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Gatos Silver, Inc. . . . and the Company’s management determined that the Company’s previously issued financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s previously issued financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.” Gatos specified that “[t]he determination was made on the basis that such financial statements required certain adjustments primarily related to the timing and recognition of the net deferred tax assets at the Los Gatos Joint Venture”.

On this news, Gato’s price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.61%, to close at $6.36 per share on April 3, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .