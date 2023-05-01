Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is pleased to announce that Vice President of Marketing, Sylvia Cintrón, has been recognized as one of the Top+50+Women+Leaders+of+Georgia by “Women We Admire.” The Top 50 Women Leaders list recognizes the achievements of exceptional women who inspire others to reach their full potential.

The 2023 awardees are women with profound professional accomplishments, contributions and commitment to their respective organizations. This is Cintrón’s first appearance on the prestigious list.

"Since joining our team, Sylvia has made an impact that is felt throughout Forward,” says Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO. "Her ability to motivate teams and drive results has helped us reach our customers in new ways – and improve their experience along the way.”

Cintrón’s 25 years of experience navigating the sales and marketing space for B2B, B2C and non-profit organizations helped her hone a signature management style, The Four M's – manage, mentor, motivate and measure/monitor. She developed her marketing skills by leading teams of varying skills and sizes while developing diverse marketing strategies. Cintrón is always searching for new ways to grow and mentor the teams she works with to advance their careers and horizons.

After joining Forward in 2021, Sylvia leveraged her experience in the sales and marketing space to grow the Company’s digital presence, improve user journeys, and adopt messaging tactics that have increased return per media dollar investment and non-paid media impressions.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside these powerful women,” said Sylvia Cintrón, “I’m proud of the work we’ve done within an industry that’s so critical to our country’s economy and to our everyday lives. It’s a pleasure to work for one the best companies in transportation, and a privilege to help pave the way for future generations of female leaders.”

To learn more about Forward Air, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forwardaircorp.com%2F.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005787/en/