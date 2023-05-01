At the annual American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together conference, Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) was honored with a total of 19 awards, including the prestigious ARDA ACE Award for Diversity & Inclusion Program.

Celebrating the discovery of new places and perspectives that travel enables, Travel + Leisure Co. modeled its inclusion and diversity program around this sentiment, extending the uplifting reality of taking a vacation as a cornerstone of the company culture. A compelling commitment to inclusion and diversity enhances the company’s “Full Circle” environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy for responsible tourism, fostering an inclusive environment where associates, customers, suppliers and communities feel appreciated, respected and valued.

“I am so proud of this important recognition that our organization is stronger thanks to our sprit of inclusivity and our celebration of diversity. We engage our global team through authentic connections, extensive learning and development opportunities, and a culture that invites diversity at every level and location,” said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “As the world’s leading membership travel company, we believe it is our responsibility to lead the way in leisure travel while also fostering an inclusive environment where our associates are connected and considered. Receiving the ARDA ACE award for our efforts is a testament to the value in enabling associates to be their authentic selves.”

Recognized for its ARDA ACE award-winning inclusion and diversity efforts, the company prioritizes the development of diverse leaders, with a 20.5% increase in racial and ethnic diversity at the vice president and above level in 2022. Diversity of thought and culture across all regions and roles is further fortified through opportunities to participate in the company’s Global Inclusion & Diversity Council for worldwide operations leaders, and via six different Diversity Resource Groups (DRGs) – Asians + Pacific Islanders in Travel, Coalition of Black Associates, Veterans and Supporters in Travel, Fuerte!, Women in Travel, and Pride – which are open to all associates.

In 2022, the company strengthened engagement in its six DRGs, leading to a 34% increase in associate membership. DRGs hosted more than 27 virtual sessions to celebrate affinity months and address timely topics throughout the year, garnering the participation of more than 5,800 associates around the world. DRG sessions featured accomplished external speakers including physicians, chefs, mayors, professional athletes, authors and business owners, providing important opportunities for conversation, understanding, and personal and career development.

ARDA Awards were also presented to top teams, projects and individuals representing the company’s Wyndham Destinations (vacation ownership) and Panorama (travel and membership) business lines including:

ACE Project of Excellence – Club Wyndham Atlanta

– Club Wyndham Atlanta ACE Emerging Leader Award – Courtney Robicheaux

– Courtney Robicheaux Marketing Team – Club Wyndham Atlanta Marketing Team

Club Wyndham Atlanta Marketing Team Marketing Program – Destination Dollars + GiftUp Program

Destination Dollars + GiftUp Program Salesperson: In-House – Robert Brown

Robert Brown Salesperson: Traditional Line – Lucas Oliveira

Lucas Oliveira Salesperson: Specialty Sales – Scott Ward

Scott Ward Sales Training Team – Instructional Design & Sales Training “Talent Team”

Instructional Design & Sales Training “Talent Team” Legal or Regulatory Manager – Donna Borthwick

Donna Borthwick Human Resources Professional – Carina Jones

Carina Jones Talent Acquisition Professional – Tara Thompson

Tara Thompson Technology Team – Club Wyndham Waitlist Project Team

Club Wyndham Waitlist Project Team Maintenance Manager – James “Kimo” Miguel

James “Kimo” Miguel Housekeeping Team Member – Frank Lopes

Frank Lopes Newsletter – Compass Notes Associate Newsletter

Compass Notes Associate Newsletter Digital Magazine – Club Wyndham Destinations Fall Digital Magazine

Club Wyndham Fall Digital Magazine Social Media Campaign – RCI Insiders Facebook Group

RCI Insiders Facebook Group Interior Design – Common Area: Club Wyndham Atlanta

“With a mission to put the world on vacation, our success relies on the contributions and innovations across our corporate, membership travel, and cornerstone timeshare teams,” added Brown. “It was an honor to celebrate all of our award finalists and winners at the annual ARDA Spring Conference.”

