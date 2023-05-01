WATCH: An AquaTower in India Comes to Life

3 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Volunteers from the Gen™ India office joined Planet Water Foundation to bring clean, safe drinking water to more than 2,250 people in Tamil Nadu. The company annually partners with Planet Water Foundation to help expand access to clean water in rural communities in India, and this year's project helped the village of Anumandhputheri get the fresh water it needs to fight disease and make long-term improvements to its families' health and wellness.

Prior to receiving the AquaTower, Anumandhputheri did not have a water filtration system anywhere in town, leaving its residents no choice but to drink polluted water that carries waterborne illnesses, particularly during the rainy season. Gen volunteers helped Planet Water Foundation staff construct an AquaTower, a three-phase filtration system that produces 1,000 liters of clean water per hour, at Arignar Anna Municipal School. Together, we also conducted a Hygiene Education Program that will continue to help reduce illness among the village's children and families.

The AquaTower doubles as a handwashing station for the school's 340 elementary and middle school students, which further prevents the spread of disease, and Planet Water's AquaSan surface disinfection system will help the school sanitize sinks and latrines with chlorinated water to improve the children's health and hygiene.

"We are very grateful to Gen for providing a very important gift to our students," said Radha Krishanan.N, principal of Arignar Anna Municipal School. "The AquaTower will help fulfill our basic need for clean drinking water and reduce the health issues of our children."

"We enjoyed working with Planet Water Foundation team in assembling the AquaTower to give clean water to the school. We also had fun doing the activities with the energetic students. It was a well-organized event, and we are really grateful to get this opportunity to work at ground level the entire day," said Diwakar, a Development Manager at Gen.

Watch the video to see what an AquaTower installation looks like and learn more about this project in this blog post.

