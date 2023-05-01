NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Enbridge:



Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., at right, with Enbridge's Board of Directors.

Enbridge Board member Gaurdie E. Banister Jr . has been named one of the Top 25 Black Board Members in the U.S. by BoardProspects.com.

In honor of Black History Month, a committee of current public board members, executive recruiters and the BoardProspects team carefully selected a list of Black executives who have helped drive business growth through their board service.

"We're thrilled Gaurdie is being recognized for his wealth of experience and the positive impact of his service as a Board member," says Greg Ebel, CEO and President of Enbridge. "It's been a privilege to work with him, and I look forward to his continued leadership on the Enbridge Board."

Banister was President and CEO of Aera Energy LLC, an oil and gas exploration and production company jointly owned by Shell Oil Company and ExxonMobil from 2007 to 2015. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership positions at Shell from 1980 to 2007.

Since Banister joined the Board of Directors in November 2021, Enbridge has benefited from his global business and leadership expertise as well as his 40 years of experience within the energy sector.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Enbridge

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750936/Gaurdie-Banister-Named-One-of-the-Top-25-Black-Board-Members-in-the-US



