IBM To Help Build New Climate Action Center in New York City

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / IBM:

Originally published in the IBM Newsroom

Today, we are proud to be selected jointly with Stony Brook University by the City of New York to anchor "The New York Climate Exchange", a world-class climate solutions center on Governors Island in New York City's harbor.

By bringing together a diverse coalition of partners, The Exchange will be a first-of-its kind international center for developing and deploying dynamic solutions to our global climate crisis. It will also act as a hub for New Yorkers to benefit from the rapidly evolving green economy by:

  • Developing a 400,000 square feet green-designed laboratory
  • Setting up a Research and Technology Accelerator
  • Promoting community development and partnerships including 6,000 green job trainees annually, grant opportunities, academic programs, and the establishment of a Citizens' Advisory Council

This partnership touches three important pillars of IBM's DNA: our connection to New York and our commitment to sustainability and education. IBM has a longstanding relationship with the city and the state of New York. It is where we produce our mainframe computers that power the global economy, where we host IBM's first quantum computing plant, and where we recently announced a plan to invest $20 billion to expand the technology ecosystem. IBM also has a long history on sustainability and education including the establishment of our first education department in the state in 1932 and our first environmental policy in 1971.

The Exchange continues this legacy of using technology to turn sustainability ambition into action. Through this initiative, over 5 years, IBM will contribute technology, skills training, and research capabilities needed to help find climate solutions that put justice and equity at the center including:

  • Innovation: We will engage in research efforts that The Exchange will be driving. IBM Researchers have already contributed to workstreams around programming, and highlighted the work we are doing in geospatial analytics and foundation models for climate.
  • Social impact programs: The IBM Sustainability Accelerator, a pro-bono social impact program that applies IBM technologies to enhance and scale projects focused on populations vulnerable to environmental threats, will be part of the Exchange's research program.
  • Skills training: We will provide sustainability and technology skills for staff and students through programs such as IBM SkillsBuild.

As our global community continues to respond to climate change this initiative tackles the need for cross-sector collaboration and deep science to support our collective efforts. This is also aligned with IBM's commitment to provide our technology - including AI and hybrid cloud- to researchers, governments, institutions and other partners, to help rapidly advance climate research and create viable solutions to climate change.

We look forward to partnering with the city of New York and Stony Brook University to build this world-class climate center, ensuring the communities most impacted by climate change are at the heart of its solutions.

aa9a4b7e-9cf1-42ab-8062-8e987f914def.jpeg


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: IBM



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750941/IBM-To-Help-Build-New-Climate-Action-Center-in-New-York-City

img.ashx?id=750941

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.