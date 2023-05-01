FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), expanded its reach to customers through strategic partnerships and expanded membership offerings. In addition to adding multiple new corporate partners to expand access to benefits through customer programs, Health Karma has continued to increase its breadth of affordable offerings with the launch of the company's Behavioral Health (BH) & Behavioral Health Plus (BH+) Memberships.

The Health Karma BH & BH+ Memberships are specialized versions of the Company's flagship Health Karma 360 Membership that focuses on providing $0-copay emotional, behavioral, and mental health care exactly when and how it is needed. With the BH+ Plan, Members can access $0-copay virtual urgent care with physicians and $0-copay virtual pet care 24/7 to licensed veterinarians.

Since launching these plans at the beginning of 2023, Health Karma quietly expanded its reach through strategic partnerships with notable employee benefit and insurance agency companies, such as Thin Blue Line Benefits Association and Sovereign Nations Insurance, among others, utilizing its broad and growing options to add value to their products. Health Karma also works with organizations to provide additional benefits for employees with customized membership options to enhance existing benefits packages or to open the door to benefits for non-traditional, gig, and part-time workers.

"Over the past two years, we have built a robust distribution engine made up of small and large health insurance agencies across the country, benefits professionals, consultants, and brokers, as well as franchise companies, associations, chambers, and other membership organizations," said Travis Jackson, CEO of MediXall Group. " With hundreds of our distribution partners actively selling all our different Health Karma Memberships to their clients, the engine is driving consistent membership growth."

"For our clients, Health Karma's platform for affordable, comprehensive membership options offers an attractive solution to add incredible value to benefit programs without a heavy amount of legwork," said Franklin Anding, Owner of Warrior Distributors. "Instead of having to create multiple programs piece by piece, Health Karma steps in and immediately provides partners with a robust package of customizable options that make businesses and their employees happy."

For organizations interested in more information on the Health Karma 360, BH, and BH+ memberships, visit https://get.healthkarma.org/B2B.

For more information on Health Karma, visit their website: www.healthkarmagroup.com and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire healthcare journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarmagroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management. They are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

