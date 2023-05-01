Satisfy Your EV Curiosity During Earth Month

3 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Edison International
SCE offers customers a rebate of up to $4,000 toward the purchase of a new or used EV. PHOTO CREDIT: ELISA FERRARI

Energized by Edison

By Taylor Hillo ENERGIZED by Edison Writer

Whether you're plugged into the future of electrification or eager to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, April is the month of all things green.

Recognizing that the Earth deserves more than just one day of celebration, Edison International is sponsoring three events as part of Drive Electric Earth Day. Which, contrary to the name, is a month-long campaign.

The national initiative that started on April 1 aims to create a less-intimidating relationship between EV-curious individuals and vehicles through a series of community events. The goal: to help carve the path to a clean energy future.

"Drive Electric Earth Day is a national celebration of electric vehicles. With more than 215 events organized by hundreds of volunteers and partner organizations across 41 states, this will be the biggest year ever," said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America. "It's a unique opportunity for people to have some fun, test drive and learn about the newest EVs in a relaxed, non-sales environment."

Southern California Edison offers its customers a rebate of as much as $4,000 on buying or leasing a pre-owned EV. The pre-owned EV rebate is funded through SCE's participation in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program, which the California Air Resources Board has operated since 2009 as part of statewide efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by incentivizing the adoption of clean transportation fuels, such as electricity.

"Drive Electric Earth Day is a great opportunity for consumers who are curious about electric vehicles to hear about the benefits of ownership from people who drive them every day," said Chanel Parson, SCE director of Electrification. "EVs are the future, and more models are available for customers than ever."

Helping to catapult us into that future, Edison is battling battery range anxiety surrounding EVs. SCE is assisting to relieve that concern by adding 30,000 EV charging stations to its service area over the next several years.

For more information on Edison International's clean energy initiatives, visit edison.com/clean-energy.

