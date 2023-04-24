MDA NAMES LUIGI POZZEBON VICE-PRESIDENT OF SATELLITE SYSTEMS

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BRAMPTON, ON, April 24, 2023

BRAMPTON, ON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced Luigi Pozzebon has been appointed as the company's Vice President of Satellite Systems, reporting to MDA Chief Executive Officer, Mike Greenley. Mr. Pozzebon stepped into the role in an acting capacity earlier this year.

MDA_Ltd__MDA_NAMES_LUIGI_POZZEBON_VICE_PRESIDENT_OF_SATELLITE_SY.jpg

A long-term member of MDA's Satellite Systems management team and widely respected executive in the global satellite industry, Mr. Pozzebon brings more than 30 years of experience to the position. He has played an instrumental role in some of the most complex satellite technology programs undertaken in the industry, and his acute understanding of customers' needs, technology, and the rapidly changing opportunity for satellite systems, ideally position MDA to continue to capitalize on growing market demand.

"Luigi's decades-long career has touched many of the major projects that have fundamentally changed our industry," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "Our satellite systems customers rely on his deep engineering and business expertise to create solutions that meet their changing needs. As the market for satellite systems and constellations accelerates and expands, Luigi is the right leader to take our customers, our team and our technology forward."

With this appointment Mr. Pozzebon assumes general management of MDA's state-of-the art satellite manufacturing facilities in Montreal, including a high-volume satellite production facility containing one of the largest compact ranges for satellite testing in the world, one of the largest near field ranges in the world, and a recently established fifth generation manufacturing environment employing robotic assembly to produce high volume NGSO satellite systems. The facilities are home to more than 1000 highly skilled engineering, technical and business staff.

Mr. Pozzebon holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Honours Electrical from McGill University.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (

TSX:MDA, Financial) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: twitter.com/MDA_space
Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace
YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace
Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

MDA_Ltd__MDA_NAMES_LUIGI_POZZEBON_VICE_PRESIDENT_OF_SATELLITE_SY.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO78059&sd=2023-04-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mda-names-luigi-pozzebon-vice-president-of-satellite-systems-301805905.html

SOURCE MDA Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO78059&Transmission_Id=202304241525PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO78059&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.