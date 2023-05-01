Backblaze to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. ( BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud platform, will report financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after market close.

Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on May 9, 2023 to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7dydh5tw
Register to listen by phone here: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177234/f8df1433c8

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

As part of Backblaze’s continuing efforts to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders, verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions in advance of its first quarter 2023 earnings call through the Say Connect platform. Management will address a selection of these questions relating to Backblaze’s business and financial results during the call. The platform will open on May 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT and close on May 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT. To submit questions, please visit: https://app.saytechnologies.com/backblaze-2023-q1.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Investors

James Kisner, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning
[email protected]

Press Contact

Jeanette Foster
Communications Manager
[email protected]

