Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft, recently announced the addition of two newly converted Boeing 767-300 freighters to their leasing fleet, one of which is the company's first Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The second aircraft was converted by Tel Aviv-based Israel Aerospace Industries.

ATSG recently added two newly converted Boeing 767-300 freighters from different conversion providers. The aircraft will be leased to Amerijet. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATSG's leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management, will lease both aircraft to Miami-based Amerijet International, which currently leases nine other aircraft from CAM. This dual delivery is a demonstration of ATSG's successful supply chain diversification in meeting market demand for full freighter conversions.

“Today we acknowledge an important milestone in the history of our company,” said Paul Chase, chief commercial officer of ATSG, “a milestone that signifies not only our ability to execute on a clear corporate vision, but also demonstrates yet another step we’ve taken to establish ourselves as the global leader in freighter leasing.”

The leadership teams of ATSG and Amerijet addressed employees of ATSG subsidiaries, thanking them for their accomplishments and referencing the companies' shared histories.

“The strategic program we are celebrating today is not just a plan for the future,” continued Chase, “but a roadmap to our continued success. It reflects our commitment to our customers, our employees, and our shareholders. It is a testament to our ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in a rapidly changing world.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

