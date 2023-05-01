Janux Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming May 2023 Investor Conferences

Janux+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that Janux management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences and be available for 1x1 meetings. Details of the conferences are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date: Tuesday, May 2
Time: 8am to 5pm ET
Forum: 1x1 meetings
Location: NASDAQ World Headquarters, New York, NY

BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference
Dates: Tuesday, May 9 to Thursday, May 11
Forum: 1x1 meetings and corporate presentation
Presentation Time: Wednesday, May 10 at 5pm PT
Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Janux’s TRACTr and TRACIr Pipeline

JANX008 is a TRACTr that targets EGFR and is being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. Janux’s first clinical candidate, JANX007, is a TRACTr that targets PSMA and is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult subjects with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Janux’s TRACIr drug candidate, JANX009, is designed for targeting both the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) receptor as well as the costimulatory CD28 receptor on T cells and is being investigated in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors. Janux is also applying its proprietary technology to develop a TRACTr designed to target TROP2, a clinically validated anti-tumor target that is overexpressed in various cancer types, such as breast, lung, urothelial, endometrial, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, colon, head and neck, and glioma. In addition to named programs, Janux is generating a number of unnamed TRACTr and TRACIr programs for potential future development.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation bispecific immunotherapies with the goal of fighting cancers by killing tumor cells while allowing healthy tissues to remain unharmed. Janux’s proprietary platforms develop unique Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) and support the building of a broad pipeline of drugs designed to direct and guide the patient’s immune system to eradicate tumors while minimizing safety concerns. The company's innovative technology currently focuses on the engineering of bispecific antibodies functional only in the tumor, providing safety advantages compared to earlier generations of bispecific immunotherapies. Currently, Janux’s two lead TRACTr compounds for PSMA and EGFR are in the clinic. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

