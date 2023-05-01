American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been recognized by several national organizations for its inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) leadership, including:

Named in 2023 to Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP)

Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors

Named 2023 Best of the Decade honoree provided by Minority Business News USA (MBN USA) and Women's Enterprise USA (WE USA)

Earned the 2023 VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer designation provided by VETS Indexes for the third consecutive year

“American Water is proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity,” said M. Susan Hardwick, president and chief executive officer, American Water. “We are committed to making a positive impact in the diverse communities we are privileged to serve while continuing to build an equitable and inclusive workplace for our employees.”

NACP is designed to provide broad equity market exposure to U.S. companies that fit the NAACP’s vision of good corporate citizens. NACP tracks the Morningstar Minority Empowerment Index, which is designed to provide exposure to U.S. companies with strong racial and ethnic diversity policies in place, empowering employees irrespective of their race or nationality. The index includes the top 200 companies from the Russell 1000 ranked against eighteen social impact factors curated by the NAACP that measure corporate commitment to racial equity.

50/50WOB is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The company shares a mutual desire to ignite meaningful change across all corporate leadership levels and bring attention to the business imperative of diverse boards. American Water is among only 11 percent of U.S. corporations to have earned the 50/50 Women on Boards™ designation.

MBN USA and WE USA 2023 Best of the Decade honorees are the best-of-the-best in supply-chain diversity, excelling in their staunch commitment to minority business development and inclusion. This prestigious list celebrates outstanding supplier diversity programs that consistently drive progress and incomparable innovation in the supply chain.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. The in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following categories: Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring, veteran employee development and retention, veteran-inclusive policies and culture, support for members of the National Guard and Reserves and military spouse/family support.

Additionally, American Water has earned the 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability, named one of America’s Top Corporations for Women’s Business Enterprises for 2023 by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Silver Employer and Top 10 Spouse Employer designations and was also recognized as a 2022 Military Times Best for Vets Employers for its industry-leading efforts in hiring and supporting our nation’s military veterans.

Learn more about American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity strategy here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

