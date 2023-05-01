Amtech Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

2 hours ago
Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, wafer polishing, cleaning and related consumables and services used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, and electronic assemblies with a focus on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and power efficiency applications, will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Lancaster, Vice President, Sales and Customer Service, will provide an overview of the quarter, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The call will be available live, to interested parties by dialing 1-877-407-0784. For international callers, please dial +1-201-689-8560. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amtechsystems.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology, wafer cleaning, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean energy applications. We sell process equipment and services to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix Inc., Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

