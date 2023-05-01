Brink's Appoints Laurent Borne Chief Experience Officer

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (: BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, today announced that Laurent Borne will join the company as executive vice president and chief experience officer, effective May 15.

Borne, who has proven expertise in global product development and management, will lead global marketing efforts and have responsibility for the company’s expanding digital retail solutions business. He will join the executive leadership team and report to president and chief executive officer Mark Eubanks.

“We are laser-focused on providing a superior customer experience, and Laurent’s track record in technology-led strategic transformation is a natural fit,” said Eubanks. “His skills in value chain analysis, value proposition development, and voice of the customer integration will turbocharge our efforts to modernize the retail cash ecosystem.”

Borne joins from Stoneridge, Inc. (: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules. As chief technology & strategy officer, he launched the MirrorEye® system in production, led the development of the company’s next generation product platforms, and developed partnerships with companies, startups, and universities.

Prior to Stoneridge, he served in leadership and global product development roles at Whirlpool Corporation, Delphi Powertrain Systems and at McKinsey & Company. He has deep experience with strategy deployment in global markets and has served in a variety of operational, commercial, and functional roles with great success.

“Brink’s is redefining the industry by focusing on tailored digital solutions that meet the needs of both large and small retailers,” said Borne. “I look forward to helping them capitalize on this opportunity through continued innovation and data-driven decision making.”

Borne is a graduate of the School of Mines in Saint-Etienne, France, and graduated from the master of management and manufacturing program at Northwestern University.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations
804.289.9709

ti?nf=ODgyNDQwOSM1NTUzOTY2IzIwMTY5OTM=
Brink-s-Company-The-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.