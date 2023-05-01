Energy Vault Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

2 hours ago
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today that the Company will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-704-4453, international callers may use 1-201-389-0920, and request to join the Energy Vault Holdings earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.energyvault.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until May 23, 2023. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13737559. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investors portion of the Energy Vault website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.energyvault.com%2F.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to sustainable energy storage. The company's comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company’s hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short and long duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault’s EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

