Morphic Therapeutic to Host EMERALD-1 Topline Results Call on April 25, 2023

2 hours ago
Call to discuss topline data from EMERALD-1 Phase 2a study of MORF-057 in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic ( MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss topline results from the main cohort of the open-label EMERALD-1 Phase 2a study of MORF-057 in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on April 25, 2023.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website, at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference call.

To join the question and answer queue on the live conference call, please click here to register and receive a personalized dial in number.

About MORF-057

Morphic is developing MORF-057 as a selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of the α4β7 integrin for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). α4β7 has been clinically validated as a target for the treatment of IBD by the success of the approved injectable antibody therapeutic vedolizumab. MORF-057, like vedolizumab, is designed to block the interactions between α4β7 on the surface of lymphocytes and the mucosal endothelial cell ligand MAdCAM-1, substantially reducing lymphocyte migration from the bloodstream into intestinal mucosal tissues and avoiding inflammation that is associated with IBD.

About the EMERALD-1 Study

EMERALD-1 (MORF-057-201) is an open-label multi-center Phase 2a trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of MORF-057 in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The 35 patients enrolled in the main cohort of the EMERALD-1 study have been treated with 100 mg BID (twice daily) at sites in the United States and Poland. The primary endpoint of the trial was the change in Robarts Histopathology Index (RHI), a validated instrument that measures histological disease activity in ulcerative colitis at 12 weeks compared to baseline. Patients will continue for an additional 40 weeks of maintenance therapy followed by a 52-week assessment. Secondary and additional pre-specified measures in the EMERALD-1 study include change in the modified Mayo clinic score, safety, pharmacokinetic parameters and key pharmacodynamic measures including α4β7 receptor occupancy and lymphocyte subset trafficking.

About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaboration with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
[email protected]
617.686.1718

