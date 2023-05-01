W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Jay Weber President of Berkley Southeast Insurance Group

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Jay Weber as president of Berkley Southeast Insurance Group. Mr. Weber succeeds Dennis Barger, who has been named chairman of the business. The appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Weber is a strategic leader with 30 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience focused on small to mid-sized businesses. He most recently served as the business development leader for North America at a leading global insurance group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Syracuse University Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

Mr. Barger joined Berkley Southeast as president upon its formation in 2013. As chairman, he will continue to support the Berkley Southeast team through the transition, and he will remain a key member of the W. R. Berkley Corporation team.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, “Dennis was instrumental in founding and developing Berkley Southeast over its first decade. We thank him for his outstanding contributions to our organization and we are extremely grateful that he will be continuing as Berkley Southeast’s chairman. Additionally, we are very pleased to welcome Jay as president of Berkley Southeast. We are confident his background, knowledge and expertise will be a great addition to the leadership team as they continue to serve their market. We are delighted to welcome him to Berkley.”

For further info about products and services available from Berkley Southeast Insurance Group, please visit www.berkleysig.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230424005826r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005826/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.