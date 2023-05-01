W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Jay Weber as president of Berkley Southeast Insurance Group. Mr. Weber succeeds Dennis Barger, who has been named chairman of the business. The appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Weber is a strategic leader with 30 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience focused on small to mid-sized businesses. He most recently served as the business development leader for North America at a leading global insurance group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Syracuse University Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

Mr. Barger joined Berkley Southeast as president upon its formation in 2013. As chairman, he will continue to support the Berkley Southeast team through the transition, and he will remain a key member of the W. R. Berkley Corporation team.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, “Dennis was instrumental in founding and developing Berkley Southeast over its first decade. We thank him for his outstanding contributions to our organization and we are extremely grateful that he will be continuing as Berkley Southeast’s chairman. Additionally, we are very pleased to welcome Jay as president of Berkley Southeast. We are confident his background, knowledge and expertise will be a great addition to the leadership team as they continue to serve their market. We are delighted to welcome him to Berkley.”

For further info about products and services available from Berkley Southeast Insurance Group, please visit www.berkleysig.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

