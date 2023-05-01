Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, May 4th at 5:00 pm ET
RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE, Financial) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Live Number: 877-407-0989
Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/safeguardscientific050423
Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of the first quarter of 2023 financial results followed by Q&A
The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information please contact [email protected].
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (SFE, Financial) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
###
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
[email protected]
RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE, Financial) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Live Number: 877-407-0989
Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/safeguardscientific050423
Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of the first quarter of 2023 financial results followed by Q&A
The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information please contact [email protected].
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (SFE, Financial) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
###
SAFEGUARD CONTACT: Mark Herndon Chief Financial Officer (610) 975-4913 [email protected]