Kronos Bio Appoints Roger Dansey, M.D., to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. ( KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Roger Dansey, M.D., to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Dansey brings extensive experience in oncology drug development and a proven track record in the biotechnology industry. He currently serves as president, research and development of Seagen Inc.

“Roger is an experienced leader in cancer drug development, and we are proud to welcome him to our Board,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio. “Roger’s deep understanding of the clinical research landscape makes him an exceptional addition to the team. We look forward to his guidance and expertise as we work to develop our portfolio of product candidates that target dysregulated transcription.”

“Kronos Bio’s differentiated approach to targeting transcription factors positions it well to discover, develop and deliver medicines for difficult to treat cancers,” said Dr. Dansey. “This is a pivotal time for Kronos Bio and I look forward to working with this talented board and leadership team to achieve these goals and further advance the company’s robust pipeline.”

Dr. Dansey has dedicated his career to the development of innovative cancer therapies. Prior to joining Seagen, Dr. Dansey held senior leadership roles at Merck, Gilead Sciences and Amgen. Dr. Dansey holds an M.D. from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. He serves as a member of the board of directors for INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Sarah Connors
Kronos Bio
[email protected]
857-290-7305

Investors:
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
Leo Vartorella/David Rosen
Argot Partners
212-600-1494
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNDAwOCM1NTUzMDI3IzIyMDMyOTM=
Kronos-Bio-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.