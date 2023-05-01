Exagen to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. ( XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Monday, May 15, 2023. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13736103. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
[email protected]
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODgyNDMyMiM1NTUzOTE1IzIwMTA5NzI=
Exagen-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.