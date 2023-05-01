Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the simultaneous live webcast by visiting the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers, and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005702/en/