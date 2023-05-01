FARMINGDALE, NY, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (: ENZ) (“Enzo Biochem” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that its special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and vote on a proposal to approve the sale (the “Asset Sale”) of substantially all the assets and assignment of certain liabilities of its clinical laboratory business to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, a Delaware corporation (“Labcorp”) and adopt the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 16, 2023 (as such agreement may be amended from time to time, the “Asset Purchase Agreement”), by and among the Company, Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc., a New York corporation and Labcorp will be held on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote as soon as possible by proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement distributed to shareholders on April 24, 2023.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies. For more information, please visit Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.

