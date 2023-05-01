Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the launch of Ares Strategic Income Fund (“ASIF” or the “Fund”), a perpetual capital, continuously offered, non-traded business development company, which seeks to primarily invest in directly originated, senior secured, floating-rate loans to U.S. middle-market companies. The Fund has launched with approximately $1.5 billion in initial investible capital, including more than $847 million of equity commitments raised from certain existing institutional relationships in a private placement, and approximately $625 million in credit facility commitments.

ASIF is designed to leverage the scale, breadth and depth of the Ares Credit Group’s extensive, cycle-tested platform, which had over $214 billion in assets under management and more than 355 dedicated investment professionals as of December 31, 2022. ASIF will have a core allocation to senior secured directly originated loans within Ares’ leading U.S. Direct Lending strategy and the flexibility to invest in, and benefit from, the adjacent investment strategies within the Ares Credit Group. The Fund has access to Ares’ extensive origination capabilities and expects to benefit from the platform’s information advantages and proprietary transaction sourcing.

The Fund will be distributed through Ares Wealth Management Solutions, LLC (“AWMS”) and will be available through registered investment advisers and financial advisors across the United States.

“We believe that ASIF offers a compelling value proposition as a product that has the potential to deliver attractive levels of current income with relative downside protection throughout market cycles,” said Mitchell Goldstein, Partner, Co-CEO of ASIF and Co-Head of the Ares Credit Group. “As high-net-worth investors seek alternative sources of income, we believe that ASIF provides investors a differentiated opportunity to benefit from Ares’ leading credit investment platform and cycle-tested investment approach. Further, we appreciate the strong initial support from Ares’ institutional relationships in the private placement, which we believe underscores their confidence in ASIF and Ares’ credit capabilities.”

“The Ares Credit Group and our global direct lending platform bring decades of experience and a highly developed relative value lens when investing in middle-market companies,” said Michael Smith, Partner, Co-CEO of ASIF and Co-Head of the Ares Credit Group. “We believe Ares Credit Group’s broad credit platform and flexible capital uniquely position us to construct high-quality and diverse portfolios. We are excited to launch ASIF as we seek to build on Ares’ demonstrated track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and retail investors.”

“ASIF is a strong complement to Ares’ perpetual capital offerings across the credit, private equity and real estate asset classes,” said Raj Dhanda, Partner and Global Head of Ares Wealth Management Solutions. “At AWMS, we continue to execute on our commitment to provide financial advisors and their clients with greater access to differentiated private market solutions while also supporting investment allocation decision-making through innovative research and educational tools.”

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. Ares Management Corporation seeks to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for its stakeholders and within its communities. By collaborating across its investment groups, Ares Management Corporation aims to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $352 billion of assets under management, with over 2,550 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions

As a global brand of Ares Management Corporation, Ares Wealth Management Solutions oversees the product development, distribution, marketing and client management activities of investment offerings for the global wealth management channel. With a team of approximately 115 professionals and backed by the power and scale of the Ares platform, AWMS represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service teams in the alternatives industry. AWMS’ mission is to provide advisors and their clients access to innovative, solutions-oriented investment opportunities across Ares’ platform of industry leading credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries strategies. Through its range of institutional and retail structures, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, AWMS helps investors diversify their portfolios with private market solutions that seek to deliver consistent, long-term growth. For more information, please visit www.areswms.com.

