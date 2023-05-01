NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (“Foghorn” or the “Company”) ( FHTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Foghorn and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 24, 2023, Foghorn issued a press release “announc[ing] an update on the FHD-609 program in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted tumors.” The press release stated that “Foghorn is pausing enrollment in the FHD-609 study in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted tumors due to a grade 4 QTc prolongation event in a synovial sarcoma patient at the second highest dose. Enrollment of the dose escalation portion of the study has been completed and a maximum tolerated dose has been identified. Patients in the affected cohort were dose reduced and additional safety measures have been discussed with and provided to the study investigators. The Company promptly communicated the enrollment pause and risk mitigation actions to the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and European regulatory authorities. Consequently, the FDA placed the study on partial clinical hold in the United States, while allowing patients currently enrolled and benefiting from therapy to continue dosing and to remain on FHD-609. The Company is not at this time planning to pursue a dose expansion study independently.” On this news, Foghorn’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 24, 2023.

