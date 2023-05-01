Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) (the “Company”), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced that it has commenced a public offering of its common shares, to be sold by the Company in a registered public offering. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the common shares to be sold in the proposed offering, at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, research and development activities, general and administrative matters, working capital and capital expenditures.

Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as co-manager.

This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the Company’s automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which was filed on April 24, 2023. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The Company offers a portfolio of Femtech solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction. The over three million Motiva® devices Establishment Labs has delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010 have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction in the 85 countries in which they are available. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port that is MRI conditional and is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer. Mia Femtech™, Establishment Lab’s unique minimally invasive experience for breast harmony, is the Company’s most recent breakthrough innovation. These solutions are supported by over 200 patents and patent applications in 25 separate patent families worldwide and over 50 scientific studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. In 2018, the Company received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for Motiva Implants® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the Company’s proposed public offering and statements containing the words “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “designed,” or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described. Completion of the proposed public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005897/en/