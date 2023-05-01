RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 8, 2023, after U.S. markets close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2023. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or (+1) 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through May 23, 2023, by dialing 877-660-6853 or (+1) 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13737981.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

