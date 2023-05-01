Symbotic Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. ( SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 1, 2023. The press release will also be available on the Symbotic Investor Relations website: www.ir.symbotic.com. The company will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same date.

To listen to the live webcast, register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Symbotic-Q2-2023 for a personal access code. The webcast will be available for replay on the Symbotic Investor Relations website at: www.ir.symbotic.com.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Symbotic Investor Relations at [email protected].

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jeff Evanson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development - Symbotic
[email protected]

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Kimberly Zminkowski
Director, Marketing - Symbotic
[email protected]

