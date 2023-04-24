PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and the leading integrated provider of refuse collection vehicles and equipment, digital fleet technology solutions, waste hauler software, and compaction and recycling solutions, announced its participation in WasteExpo. Taking place from May 1-4, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, WasteExpo is North America's largest solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability tradeshow serving both the private and public sectors.

ESG will showcase its industry-leading products and services, including Heil® refuse collection vehicles, Marathon® Equipment compactors, balers, and recycling equipment, cutting-edge 3rd Eye® and Soft-Pak® digital solutions, Curotto-Can® automated carry cans, Bayne® waste container lifters, Parts Central® OEM remanufactured parts and equipment, and other offerings at the forefront of innovation that improve safety, productivity, and bottom lines. With all brands integrated into its Connected Collections® digital strategy, ESG helps fleets gain powerful insights into their vehicles, operators, and customer data, allowing them to make better decisions, faster.

One of the premier products that ESG will showcase at WasteExpo is the new Heil RevAMP® all-electric, side-load refuse collection vehicle. The featured truck is fully integrated with an electric vehicle (EV) chassis, creating a single point of charge for both the electric body and chassis. While the waste industry has witnessed explosive growth in the EV sector, RevAMP's distinctive features set it apart in the marketplace, solving common issues with electric refuse trucks and providing unparalleled performance and flexibility.

"We're particularly excited to promote the Heil RevAMP, the industry's first all-electric, side-load refuse collection vehicle, at this year's WasteExpo. The RevAMP is unique as it is the only electric refuse body that operates completely without hydraulics while on route and can be installed on any EV, diesel, or CNG OEM chassis. When combined with an EV chassis, the RevAMP can be a fully integrated solution that still allows for service and support by both our nationwide dealer network and your local chassis dealer," said Pat Carroll, President of ESG. "As the only fully electric body without hydraulics and with the ability to mount on the chassis of our customers' choice, the RevAMP provides haulers with the ultimate equipment in performance, reduced maintenance costs, and flexibility."

WasteExpo will also feature a charity auction to support the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF), an organization dedicated to promoting sustainable waste management practices through scientific research and education. ESG's companies are among the top donors of trucks and equipment for the EREF charity auction. Heil will contribute a Half/Pack® commercial front-load refuse truck and a Half/Pack automated residential front-load vehicle with Curotto-Can, while Marathon Equipment will donate a Marathon Certified Remanufactured (MCR) RJ-250SC self-contained compactor. Other contributions include a Curotto-Can automated front-load carry can, a 3rd Eye full, six-camera truck system with a monitor and collision detection radar, a Bayne Thinline® waste container lifter, and a Parts Central OEM remanufactured Python® side-load arm.

"As a long-standing participant in WasteExpo, ESG is excited to continue our major commitment to EREF's charity auction as we introduce our breakthrough innovations to the industry," said Dave Young, Vice President of Marathon and Aftermarket Sales for ESG. "We take immense pride in our enduring involvement with WasteExpo and are equally committed to supporting the vital work of the EREF organization."

To learn more about ESG's products and offerings, please visit www.doveresg.com.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

ESG Contact:

Jessie Nichols

(423) 309-9827

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-solutions-group-to-showcase-latest-innovations-at-wasteexpo-in-new-orleans-301805625.html

SOURCE Dover