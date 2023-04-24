The New Crispin Porter + Bogusky: An Integrated Creative Powerhouse for the Modern Marketer

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023

Four award-winning agencies come together under the most iconic CP+B banner.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, four award-winning agencies within Stagwell (STGW) have combined forces under CP+B, accelerating its positioning as the agency for modern growth audiences. MMI, Vitro and Observatory will come together within the iconic CP+B banner across North America, adding a collection of new capabilities to create an integrated creative powerhouse.

The refreshed CP+B comes in response to the demands of modern marketers who are seeking simplicity, integration, and breakthrough creativity. The trio of agencies enhances CP+B's ability to deliver on those needs through additional centers of excellence in paid and performance media and marketing, content and audience insight and analytics.

"For the past six months, we've been reviewing our portfolio of brands in response to the growing demand for integrated solutions that perform across creative, media, and communications," Global CEO Brad Simms said, "This move reclaims CP+B's transformational DNA, and integrates MMI's media and performance marketing, Vitro's boutique creative and Observatory's branded entertainment capabilities."

Under the leadership of Simms, CP+B has continued its growth trajectory since August 2022 with a suite of new client partners, including Dropbox, Old Dominion Freight Line, Plackers, Nasonex, adding to its existing portfolio anchored by Buchanan's Scotch Whisky. The new 300+ strong agency brings media, creator and digital at scale to those brands and opens new avenues of growth and integrated storytelling for the existing roster of brands, including Amazon, Marriott, Procter & Gamble, and 19 Crimes.

Maggie Malek, formerly the CEO of MMI, has been appointed President, North America, reporting to Simms. Malek has held a number of progressive roles within MMI, most recently leading the agency as CEO since 2019. Under her leadership, the agency has achieved notable growth, client success, staff retention and repeated recognition as a best place to work.

"CP+B earned a reputation as an industry disruptor with iconic campaigns that redefined what 'creative' looked like," Malek said. "As the forces around us spark new technologies, channels, and demand for integrated solutions, it's invigorating to marry CP+B's innovative creative spirit with complementary talent and capabilities across media, branded entertainment, content and creator marketing. Breaking through for brands requires the melding of performance and possibility. Our new CP+B team can do that like few others in the industry, and I'm eager to showcase what working with us can unlock for brands."

"Maggie is the perfect partner for this next chapter for CP+B. Her ability to set a clear vision and drive it to fruition is one of her superpowers. She cares about her people and has a fearless drive to deliver measurable impact and value for her clients," Simms added.

Rounding out the North American leadership team is:

Josh Braithwaite, Chief Creative Officer, North America (currently in this role)
Tom Sullivan, Chief Growth Officer, North America (formerly CEO of Vitro)
Brendan Shields-Shimizu, Chief Innovation Officer, North America (formerly CEO of Observatory)
Laura Eder, Chief Operating Officer, North America (formerly COO of MMI)

"CP+B is the original challenger brand and core to the fabric of Stagwell. I've said it before and will say it again: we believe in the CP+B brand and with talented leaders like Brad and Maggie at the helm, I'm confident the future of CP+B is bright," Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn said. "Throughout the network, we continue to find ways to support our agency brands in their growth trajectory while building more seamless solutions for clients to help the modern marketer win."

About Crispin Porter + Bogusky
CP+B has offices in North America, London and São Paulo. CP+B has been named Agency of the Decade by Advertising Age and Agency of the Year 13 times in its history. CP+B is also the only agency to have won the Cannes Titanium Grand Prix three times. www.cpbgroup.com

For more information, contact: [email protected]

