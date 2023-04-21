PR Newswire

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NATI by Emerson Electric Co. Under the merger agreement, NATI shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of NATI owned. If you own NATI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nati

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CCFN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CCFN), in connection with the proposed merger of CCFN with Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. If you own CCFN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccfn

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC: MYBF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC: MYBF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MYBF by CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. ("CCFNB Bancorp"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MYBF shareholders will receive 0.9259 shares of CCFNB Bancorp common stock for each share of MYBF common stock owned, representing implied per-share consideration of $37.04 based upon CCFNB Bancorp's April 21, 2023 closing price of $40.00. If you own MYBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mybf

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of KBAL by HNI Corporation ("HNI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KBAL shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of KBAL common stock owned, representing implied per-share consideration of $12.42 based upon HNI's April 21, 2023 closing price of $26.30. If you own KBAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kbal

