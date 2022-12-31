W. P. Carey Announces New €500 Million Unsecured Term Loan

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) today announced that it has closed on a new €500 million unsecured term loan maturing on April 24, 2026 (the "Term Loan"), which was drawn in full at closing. The Term Loan also includes an accordion feature enabling the aggregate amount to be increased up to €250 million (for a Term Loan totaling up to €750 million), subject to obtaining lender commitments and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

The Term Loan borrowing rate pursuant to the credit agreement is 85 basis points over EURIBOR, based on W. P. Carey's credit ratings of BBB+ and Baa1. In conjunction with the closing of the Term Loan, W. P. Carey executed a variable-to-fixed interest rate swap that fixes the total per annum interest rate at 4.34% through the end of 2024. Proceeds from the Term Loan will be used for the repayment of debt, including amounts outstanding on the company's unsecured revolving credit facility.

A total of ten lenders participated in the Term Loan. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. served as Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner. BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. served as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers, as well as Co-Syndication Agents. Barclays Bank PLC, PNC Bank, National Association and U.S. Bank National Association served as Joint Lead Arrangers and Documentation Agents. The Bank of New York Mellon, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Regions Bank and Royal Bank of Canada served as Senior Managing Agents.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey Inc., and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "assume," "outlook," "seek," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements represent W. P. Carey Inc.'s expectations and beliefs concerning future events, and no assurance can be given that the future results described in this press release will be achieved.

