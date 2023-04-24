Calumet To Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 5, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that it plans to report results for the first quarter 2023 on May 5, 2023. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for May 5, 2023, at 9:30 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events. For those participants wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178065/f92b42a449. A participant dial-in is also available at 1-866-777-2509. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

