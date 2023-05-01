Bombardier Defense will present its wide range of solutions for critical missions at the Summit held in Nashville, Tennessee from April 26 to 28, 2023

Virtual showroom enables customers and partners to view the solution-oriented customization services offered on the Challenger and Global families of aircraft

Aircraft available for virtual visits include a Multi-Role and Medevac Challenger 650, ISR-configured Global 6500 and VIP transport Global 8000



MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense is set to debut its virtual and interactive showroom at the upcoming 2023 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, hosted by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA). This fully immersive showroom enables customers to view 3-D models of its aircraft, allowing a hands-on experience of the solution-oriented services Bombardier Defense can deliver. This new service will allow users to look at various aircraft configurations, as well as envision how Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft can respond to the most demanding missions.

The virtual showroom contains 4 aircraft configurations: a Global 8000 for VIP transportation, a Global 6500 modified for Airborne ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and a Multi-Role and Medevac Challenger 650. This immersive experience will allow customers to explore the real life-sized layout of each plane, and fully appreciate the payload capabilities available. This tool also allows a 360o view of the exterior, and to explore the customizations Bombardier Defense offers on missionized aircraft.

“As one of the largest gatherings of the U.S. Defense aviation community, the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit is the perfect venue for Bombardier to present its wide array of solutions and debut its virtual showroom. It will be a useful tool to help our mission system providers and government customers to appreciate the full potential of our aircraft,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Bombardier Defense. “Bombardier Defense has a well-rounded choice of aircraft that can support a full range of missions. We are proud to have our aircraft in service with the US Government, as well as partners and allies around the world.”

Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families represent the ideal solution for the full spectrum of surveillance missions, maritime patrol, electronic warfare, search and rescue, VIP transportation, and more. Trusted by Governments around the world, the Challenger and Global aircraft are the optimal solution for military use, thanks to their industry-leading capabilities and undisputed performance. Bombardier has a proven track record for building aircraft with exceptional endurance, while offering unparalleled reliability and low operating costs compared to other aircraft in their class.

