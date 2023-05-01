Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Directly Answers Investors' Questions in First Quarterly Investor Podcast

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors to a podcast where CEO Sean Hehir answers questions that shareholders have asked the company during the previous quarter.

Hosted by Director of Global Investor Relations Tony Dawe, the inaugural episode of BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast covers more than a dozen topics of interest from product development to market leadership to shareholder guidance.

Among the questions answered in this first podcast are:

  • What are the differences between the original Akida™ product and the new, 2nd generation Akida platform?
  • What is the potential size of the AI/neuromorphic markets that BrainChip addresses and how much further can BrainChip extend its lead into this trillion-dollar AIoT market?
  • How do BrainChip’s commercial ecosystem and partnerships relate directly to sales and income for the company?
  • Does BrainChip need to raise additional capital?
  • What factors are driving investment and innovation in technology in general?

“My focus with BrainChip has been to improve our transparency to share as much information as possible about the company itself, the IP we’ve developed, and the tremendous potential for the markets in which we play,” said Hehir. “We appreciate a direct connection with investors and potential investors across the globe, as well as the market in general, to discuss the fundamentals of our business, our products and our strategy going forward.”

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast joins the popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. The next Quarterly Investor Podcast is expected to be released mid-June. Listen to the inaugural podcast at https%3A%2F%2Fbrainchip.com%2Fepisode-1-brainchip-investor-podcast-q1-2023

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+%0A
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

