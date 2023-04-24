PR Newswire

The Cypress model opens for tours this month at North Vista Highlands

PUEBLO, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the ranch-style Cypress model home at North Vista Highlands (RichmondAmerican.com/NorthVistaHighlands) in Pueblo. One of seven stunning floor plans offered at the must-see community, the Cypress features a well-appointed kitchen and a lavish primary suite, and an optional 3-car garage and covered patio are available.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/NorthVistaHighlandsGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the community's Grand Opening Event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. In addition to enjoying a complimentary lunch and model home tours, guests can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about North Vista Highlands:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $300s

Seven versatile plans, including five from the sought-after Seasons ™ Collection

Collection 2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,120 to 2,540 sq. ft.

Prime location near I-25 and the CSU Pueblo campus

Easy access to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at North Vista Highlands will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

North Vista Highlands is located at 1725 Manassa Street in Pueblo. Call 719.637.7756 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

