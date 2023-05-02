Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year.

Though the report itself is new, our commitment to practicing ESG is not: We've been guided by Environmental, Social and Governance principles for more than 35 years.

Gilead has always operated with industry-leading ESG principles as an integral part of our business and we're proud to share that we continued to show our leadership over the course of 2022, including:

  • LEED Platinum certification for our Foster City Wellbeing Center and LEED Silver at two additional U.S. sites
  • A perfect score on The Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year
  • The Patent for Humanity Award from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for our COVID-19 access strategies and commitment to global equity and reaching as many patients as possible at the height of the pandemic
  • A place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year
  • #1 most sustainable biotech worldwide by Corporate Knights

Learn how we're advancing our mission to create a healthier world while benefiting our people, the communities we support and our planet.

