Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPSN) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired LivePerson securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 23, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LivePerson shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

