CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (

TSXV:HEVI, Financial) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announced today that it has filed corrected annual financial statements (the "Corrected Financial Report") for its annual period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Period") to correct certain typographical errors identified in Note 12 (Income Taxes).

It was determined by HEVI’s management and agreed to by its auditors KPMG LLP, that the original financial statements for the Financial Period contained typographical errors. The Corrected Financial Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corrected Financial Report replaces and supersedes the respective previously filed financial statements for the Financial Period filed earlier today. Such previously filed original financial statements should be disregarded.

For complete details of the annual audited financial statements, please refer to the Company’s filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations[email protected] | 1-403-705-5076

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


