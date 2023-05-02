LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc ( VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.



To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma call:

+1-833-816-1396 for callers in the United States

+1-412-317-0489 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262

UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200 Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Communications I R @veronapharma.com Argot Partners

(US Investor Enquiries) Tel: +1-212-600-1902

[email protected] Optimum Strategic Communications

(International Media and European Investor Enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)203 882 9621

[email protected] Mary Clark / Richard Staines / Zoe Bolt

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations in pooled analysis from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine have been evaluated in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.