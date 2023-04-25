ALLEGIANT LAUNCHES NEW PILOT PATHWAY PROGRAM FOR UNIVERSITY STUDENTS

6 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced the launch of its Accelerate Pilot Pathway, a new program for university students who want to become pilots at a major airline.

Allegiant is partnering with universities that have a Part 141 flight training program – including Purdue University, Kent State University, and Western Michigan University – to offer the Accelerate Pilot Pathway to students who are sophomores, juniors and seniors. Cadets who enroll in the program will be assigned an Allegiant mentor to guide them through their educational journey.

The aviation industry is experiencing a flight crew staffing shortage at a time when demand for air travel is at a historic high. By providing mentorship, conditional employment as a first officer for Allegiant, and assistance with regulatory credentials, Allegiant hopes the Accelerate Pilot Pathway will streamline the process new pilots face when transitioning from flight school to a major commercial carrier.

"We are thrilled to launch the Accelerate Pilot Pathway program and partner with universities across the country," said Tyler Hollingsworth, Allegiant's vice president of flight crew services. "This program provides an excellent opportunity for talented and motivated students to pursue their dream of becoming a first officer with a major airline without the need to fly for a regional carrier. We look forward to welcoming our future first officers and supporting them through their training and career with Allegiant."

Upon entering their senior year, students may be hired on as a cadet and provided a conditional job offer as an Allegiant first officer. Cadets will enjoy Allegiant employee benefits such as pass travel on Allegiant flights, participation in visits to Allegiant's headquarters in Las Vegas and access to Allegiant's training centers. Once a cadet reaches their required hours of flight training, Allegiant will sponsor their attendance in an Airline Transport Pilot Certification course, and upon completion, will join Allegiant as a first officer.

The program kicked off at Purdue University earlier this month, and Allegiant has already begun recruiting future first officers from the university's aviation program. Partnerships with other universities with established flight training programs are being currently being forged, and will grow through the summer.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

