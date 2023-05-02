TRxADE HEALTH, INC. to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 8th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for the first quarter 2023, after market close on May 8, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss TRxADE HEALTH's first quarter 2023 financial results. The call will conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13711397&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 - Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 8, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13738429. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving approximately 14,500+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Investors.trxadegroup.com

SOURCE: TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750802/TRxADE-HEALTH-INC-to-Report-Q1-2023-Financial-Results-on-Monday-May-8th-at-500-pm-Eastern-Time

img.ashx?id=750802

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.