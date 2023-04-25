Epson to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Headquarters Focused on Enriching, Connecting and Supporting Los Alamitos Community

4 hours ago
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 25, 2023

New Headquarters Integrates Innovative Technology Center and Sustainability-Focused Architecture to Create Positive Impact on Business and Local Community

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 25, 2023

Who: Global technology leader Epson is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Los Alamitos-based headquarters located at 3131 Katella Ave., Los Alamitos, Calif. This event marks Epson's support of and involvement in the community and its focus on reducing environmental impacts, improving work environments, and enriching lives by connecting people, things, and information with Epson technologies. The ceremony will feature remarks from elected officials, community leaders from Casa Youth Shelter, Precious Life Center, and The Youth Center (TYC), as well as Epson's CEO Keith Kratzberg and parent company Seiko Epson Japan's Director Koichi Kubota.

Epson to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters in Los Alamitos, California

What: The Epson Campus was designed to meet the needs of Epson America's purpose-driven mission and is a reflection of the Epson 25 Renewed Corporate Vision to help surrounding communities thrive, as well as to support ongoing sustainability initiatives through its products and services. Since moving to the campus, Epson has been an integral part of the Los Alamitos community:

  • The campus features a state-of-the-art Executive Briefing Center, providing unparalleled opportunities for Epson customers, partners and community members to interface with its technologies and conduct business.
    • Epson and its campus are available to local businesses and nonprofits in need of facilities to host events, training, or executive meetings free of charge. Its first year, Epson hosted the Annual Winter Fest event in its parking lot for the residents of Los Alamitos to drive in and watch a movie from their cars.
  • Epson has engaged with the local community and nonprofit organizations through a range of activities, including product and monetary donations to local food banks, shelters and community centers including Casa Youth Shelter, Precious Life Shelter, The Youth Center (TYC), and the Los Alamitos High School.
  • The new Epson Campus demonstrates Epson's commitment to environmental sustainability through EV recharging stations, water conservation features and increased power efficiency in systems throughout the buildings. The design also focuses on employee wellness through spaces dedicated to employee collaboration, rest, focus, and fitness.

When: Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – Noon

Where: The Epson Campus located at 3131 Katella Ave., Los Alamitos, Calif.

Why: During the ceremony, attendees will receive:

  • Photo and interview opportunities with CEO Keith Kratzberg and executive team members from Epson's parent company Seiko Epson Corporation, as well as local community leaders in attendance.
  • An overview of local/community activities and initiatives underway within Los Alamitos
  • A personalized tour of the new facilities, including Executive Briefing Center

How: Media and local community members interested in attending should reach out to [email protected] to confirm attendance.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

