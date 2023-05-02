Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q1 Interim Report 2023 Webcast Conference

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Physitrack (

STO:PTRK, Financial) The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q1 interim report 2023 on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at 08.00 CEST. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CEST.

Physitrack PLC's Q1 interim report 2023 will be published in English and available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations.

Webcast conference:
May 2, 2023, at 10.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dYiowHXnSmGMhobjlDmhpA#/registration

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
[email protected]
[email protected]

About Physitrack
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q1 interim report 2023 webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751063/Invitation-to-Physitrack-PLC-Q1-Interim-Report-2023-Webcast-Conference

img.ashx?id=751063

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.