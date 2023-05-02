STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) ( FRA:6QP, Financial)( STO:RENEW, Financial)

Renewcell's annual report for 2022 was published today on the company's website www.renewcell.com, and is attached to this release.

Printed copies of the annual report will be made available. Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to receive a printed copy of the annual report for 2022 may order it by emailing their name and address to [email protected]

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected].

