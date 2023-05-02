VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / CoTec Holdings Corp. ( TSXV:CTH, Financial) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 550,000 deferred share units to non-executive directors of the Board of Directors ("Board") and a technical advisor to the Board. Furthermore, the Company granted an aggregate 1,631,905 incentive stock options (the "Options") to the Chief Executive Officer, other officers, management and employees of the Company. The Options vest over a three (3) year term, are exercisable at $0.50 per share, being the higher of the closing share price on the day preceding the award and the price of the latest fundraise and are valid for a ten-year period. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's long-term incentive plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

