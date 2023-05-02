Enterprises in Germany are making strategic investments in analytics as they begin to recognize the importance of gleaning insights from data for business success and even survival, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Platforms report for Germany finds that growing awareness of “big data” — fast-growing volumes of structured and unstructured data from diverse sources — has driven adoption of several kinds of analytics platforms in the past several years. Starting with improved data visualization, companies in Germany and other regions have implemented capabilities, including data governance and master data management, to derive more value from the stores of information they hold.

“Data has become the most important resource for enterprises of all kinds,” said Andreas Fahr, partner and managing director, Germany, at ISG. “Companies that can invest in the latest analytics tools gain a key advantage.”

After companies in Germany carried out many analytics projects in response to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they scaled back further investments somewhat due to European energy and economic crises, especially in Germany, ISG says.

However, over the past 12 months, service providers have helped some clients implement new solutions and transform existing data warehouse and business intelligence environments into advanced analytics applications, the report says. These new capabilities have enhanced customers’ ability to mitigate or control the effects of major changes in business conditions, such as supply chain disruptions.

Analytics providers with solutions suited to regional needs offer the most value to enterprises, especially in data engineering, ISG says. The most relevant data engineering solutions in Germany are those that address engineering or technical-scientific projects, due to the size and prominence of these industries in the country.

“Analytics is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ market,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “As data needs grow more complex, it is increasingly important to meet specific regional needs and customize solutions for clients’ requirements.”

The report also addresses several other analytics trends affecting enterprises in Germany, including the rise of self-service solutions and demand for service contracts tied to actual business results.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Platforms report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 23 providers across two quadrants: Embedded Analytics and Business Analytics Platforms and Data Governance Platforms.

The report names Qlik as a Leader in both quadrants. It names Alation, Collibra, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Tableau, Talend and TIBCO as Leaders in one quadrant each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Platforms report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

