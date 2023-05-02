Forrester Opens Nominations For Its 2023 Technology Awards Across North America, Europe, And Asia Pacific

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its global technology awards for two categories: Technology+Strategy+Impact and Enterprise+Architecture. These awards will recognise organisations that have executed technology strategies that enable their business to be more adaptive, creative, and resilient — accelerating both business growth and customer success.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organisations with 1,000 or more employees that are using technology as part of their business transformation. Technology leaders — including chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and heads of enterprise architecture across North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) — are invited and encouraged to apply.

Qualifications for the two awards are as follows:

  • Technology Strategy Impact. Award recipients must execute an enterprisewide future+fit+technology+strategy that demonstrates how the organisation is putting the customer at the centre of the firm’s high-performing IT operating model to deliver quantifiably better outcomes for customers, employees, and the business. According to Forrester, organisations with a future fit tech strategy grew revenue nearly two+times+faster+than+their+peers.
  • Enterprise Architecture. This award, presented in partnership with The+Open+Group — author of the TOGAF® standard, which was developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum — recognises technology organisations that excel at outcome-driven enterprise architecture (EA) practices. Organisations must demonstrate how their EA practices help their firms improve business results and drive change and growth.

Companies in North America can visit here, companies in EMEA can visit here, and companies in APAC companies can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 19, 2023, for all three regions.

“Forrester’s technology awards program recognises organisations with future fit technology strategies that drive business and customer success,” said Laura Koetzle, vice president and group research director at Forrester. “Our research shows that customer-obsessed companies achieve higher growth and outperform their competitors.”

Award recipients will be announced at Technology+%26amp%3B+Innovation+North+America (September 10–12, 2023), Technology+%26amp%3B+Innovation+EMEA (October 12–13, 2023), and Technology+%26amp%3B+Innovation+APAC (October 31–November 1, 2023).

Resources:

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world.We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005104/en/

