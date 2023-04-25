DFIN's ActiveDisclosure and Venue Honored at RSA Conference 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023

Company Software Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that its ActiveDisclosure financial reporting software and Venue virtual data room received prestigious 2023 Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2023, with ActiveDisclosure winning for Cutting Edge Security Solutions and Venue for Publisher's Choice Virtual Directory Services.

Donnelley_Financial_Solutions_Logo.jpg

"We are honored to be recognized as a security leader by Cyber Defense Magazine with these two awards. In today's complex and ever-changing cybersecurity and regulatory landscape, helping organizations streamline processes, establish governance, and demonstrate regulatory compliance — while prioritizing security — is of utmost importance to us at DFIN," said Dannie Combs, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, DFIN. "That philosophy guides everything we do."

Advanced Security Embedded at Every Level

DFIN's ActiveDisclosure is a powerful and secure SEC filing and financial reporting software tool with all the features needed to ensure compliance and take the complexities out of regulatory reporting, including quarterly, annual, transaction, beneficial ownership, and other filings. Embedded with advanced data security and privacy features, ActiveDisclosure streamlines financial and regulatory reporting — and meets all the necessary compliance elements to address SOC 2 Type II audits.

DFIN's Venue is a secure and intuitive virtual data room (VDR) platform, an online repository for sensitive document storage and distribution, designed to help accelerate deals. Trusted globally by Fortune 1000 companies, investment banks, private equity firms, startups, and government agencies to protect and share confidential information, Venue is optimized for security, productivity, and usability.

"These awards are a further validation of our efforts as a critical and trusted partner for financial services," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets, DFIN. "We continue to deliver on our commitment to exceed client expectations and product innovation, prioritizing security across our ecosystem."

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=CG79664&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfins-activedisclosure-and-venue-honored-at-rsa-conference-2023-301806150.html

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG79664&Transmission_Id=202304250500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG79664&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.